Carborundum Universal's Q4 net profit plunges 79 pc YoY

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Carborundum Universal Limited, part of the Murugappa Group and a key manufacturer of abrasives, has reported a sharp decline in its net profit for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company’s consolidated net profit dropped by nearly 79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30.10 crore, compared to Rs 142.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the full financial year ending March 31, the company's net profit stood at Rs 298.71 crore, marking a 37.27 per cent decline from Rs 476.18 crore recorded in the previous year.

The fall in profits came despite a marginal rise in revenue.

Carborundum Universal’s consolidated total income during the March quarter remained largely flat at Rs 1,223.38 crore, a slight increase of 0.80 per cent over the Rs 1,213.73 crore posted a year ago.

On a full-year basis, total income rose by 3.27 per cent to Rs 4,935.22 crore from Rs 4,778.84 crore.

The company highlighted that capital expenditure for FY25 stood at Rs 282 crore and maintained a very low consolidated debt-equity ratio of just 0.03 per cent.

Segment-wise, the abrasives business saw a 3.3 per cent increase in consolidated sales, reaching Rs 2,159 crore.

The electro minerals division recorded a 1.9 per cent rise to Rs 1,574 crore, while the ceramics segment delivered the strongest growth, climbing 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore, driven by robust performance in metallised and engineered ceramics, as well as refractories.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share paid earlier.

This brings the total dividend for FY25 to Rs 4 per share, or 400 per cent of the face value of Rs 1.

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), founded in 1954, is a leading provider of material solutions, specialising in abrasives, electrominerals, ceramics, and refractories.

