Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with the Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the UK.

During their meeting, they discussed collaboration in telemedicine services, among others.

"Productive meeting with Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the UK. India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries," Mandaviya wrote on X (formerly twitter).

He said, "Discussed collaboration in Telemedicine services to develop an India-UK Digital Health Partnership."

"Also, discussed the harmonization of regulatory practices, nurse and allied health professionals recruitment and building supply resilience and helping to ensure continuity of supply of medical products," added Mandaviya.

