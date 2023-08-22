Mandaviya holds meeting with IMA delegation

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) led by its national president Sharad Kumar Agarwal attended a meeting convened by Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Today IMA delegation attended a meeting called by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Ji with all stakeholders at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi to discuss issues on newly notified regulation by NMC (National Medical Commission)- Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2023," the IMA said in a communique.

It said that all the stakeholders were given ample time to present their point of views during the meeting which went for two hours.

"We are waiting for Government's decision," the IMA added.

