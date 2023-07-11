Man wanted in 12 criminal cases nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has nabbed a 42-year-old man, who was wanted in more than 12 criminal cases, including murder registered in various police stations of Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday.



The accused was identified as Kapil Dev Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. A reward of Rs 51,500 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

Police said that the accused had also duped several people to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

According to police, specific inputs were received that a notorious rewardee cheat, wanted in more than 12 cases registered in various police stations of Uttarakhand, was hiding in the area of Bakkarwala, Delhi.

"With the help of technical support the team apprehended one Kapil from the area of Bakkarwala and during the investigation, it was revealed that accused Kapil had cheated a large number of people to the tune of more than 20 crore. He is wanted in 12 criminal cases of different police stations of Uttarakhand," said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

On interrogation, Kapil disclosed that he worked as an agent in many Insurance companies since 2002, however, in 2012, he along with his associates started a co-operative society in the name of 'Janshakti Multi State Multi-Purpose Co-Operative Society Ltd'.

"After some time, he opened branches of the society in 12 states of the country. He lured the people for high interest rates and opened accounts of many people in his society. He also lured people to invest more money in his society through FD/RD/Bachat Patra, etc., and get more profit," said the Special CP.

"Since 2021, he has stopped paying deposit money to the investors. In this manner, he cheated many people worth more than Rs 20 crore at many places of Uttarakhand through his society. He is the main conspirator of the scam and also president of the society," said the official.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

