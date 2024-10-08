Man Utd execs in London for crucial talks on Ten Hag's future: Report

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Manchester United’s executive committee is said to be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday, which will include co-owners Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer to decide whether Ten Hag has a future at the club after the side's worst start in their Premier League history, winning only two of their first seven games.

According to a report by The Athletic, the meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night "to discuss the latest developments at the club and plan for the future."

However, after the team’s horrendous start to the season, the committee will have to make the tough decision around Ten Hag’s future at the club.

After the draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, Ten Hag was asked about his status as United head coach and whether any conversations regarding a potential exit have taken place.

"We communicate very open, very transparent. I speak continuously with them and just after the game I have to do my job, talk with the players, manage the players and answer questions from you. We always talk. Every week, I would say every day we talk, so I expect I will speak with them," Ten Hag told reporters in the post-game conference.

Despite the positivity on show by Ten Hag, INEOS CEO Ratcliffe did not show the same faith that was being put in him and refrained from backing the head coach like he has in the past.

"I like Erik, I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day, it's not my call. It's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects. Our objective is very clear. We want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet — that's very clear," Ratcliffe had said to BBC.

