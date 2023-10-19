Man strangles wife to death in South Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in South Delhi after a fight over her taking up a job in, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to the officer, the accused was suspicious by nature and consistently opposed her desire to step outside their home for a job.

The deceased was identified as Sushila, a resident of Madangir.

On Wednesday at 8:41 a.m., information regarding a medico-legal case was received at the Ambedkar Nagar police station from HAH Centenary Hospital concerning Sushila, who was declared brought dead.

Upon inquiry, it was found that the deceased was admitted by her husband, Ved Prakash (52).

"The woman had swelling on her right eyebrow and the left side of her forehead, a bruise on her right clavicle, and her right forehead, besides multiple bruises around her neck. The body showed signs of strangulation and nail marks," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

At the incident site, the deceased's son, Akash, gave a written complaint regarding the murder of his mother by his father, Ved Prakash.

"I live on the first floor, while my parents live on the ground floor. They used to have frequent arguments as my mother was a Christian and my father a Hindu. My father is suspicious in nature and often objected to my mother stepping out for work," he said in his complaint.

"My mother had previously registered a domestic violence case against my father in Saket Court, but due to social pressure, she withdrew during my marriage. Last night (Tuesday), they again fought when she went to work outside," he further stated.

The complainant and his wife tried to broker peace between the two and returned to their home.

"The next morning, around 6:07 a.m, the complainant's father, Ved Prakash, called him on the telephone. When he arrived at the scene, he saw his mother being dragged from the bathroom by his father, and his mother seemed to be in an unconscious state,” said the DCP.

Upon further questioning by the complainant, his father admitted to having a fight with his wife the previous night (Tuesday).

"He confessed to strangulating her with a 'dupatta' and placing her body in the bathroom. Subsequently, the complainant and his father took Sushila to HAH Centenary Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," said the DCP.

"Based on the complaint, a case under section 302 IPC has been registered. The accused has been arrested and will be presented before the court in the day," the DCP added.

