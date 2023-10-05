Man shot dead in central Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) A 32-year-old man, who had been declared a bad character by police, was shot dead in central Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Keshava Kakkar, a resident of Dev Nagar, and he had been declared ‘bad character’ by the Prasad Nagar police station.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at around 1:45 a.m. in gali no. 7, Hardyal Singh Road, Dev Nagar.

“At about 1.50 a.m, a police control room call was received wherein the caller informed that his friend had been shot at, after which a police team rushed to the spot,” said a senior police official.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that the injured had been shifted to BLK Hospital where he died during treatment.

“The preliminary inquiryhas revealed that when Keshav was standing at gali no. 7, a person came and shot at him. The forensic and mobile crime teams were called for inspection of the scene of crime and collection of evidence,” said the official.

“As per the probe, the name of a person with a previous criminal record has emerged as a prime suspect.Accordingly, information is being gathered and facts are being verified,” said the official.

“In addition to Prasad Nagar police station team, a Special Wing has also been roped-in to solve the case and to nab the accused person. Legal action into the incident has been initiated under sections of murder and Arms Act,” said the official

