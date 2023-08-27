Man held with German-made sophisticated weapon in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The police have arrested a criminal, who was carrying a German-made sophisticated weapon along with four live cartridges and one extra magazine, in Delhi's Dwarka, said officials on Sunday. A senior police officer said the accused. identified as Vikram, was wanted in two cases, and was making plans to extort money from local businessmen.

"The team of AATS, Dwarka got a tip off about the accused. The information was developed and it was learned that the accused was carrying a Germany made sophisticated weapon. The team learned that he was active near Tajpur Enclave, Qutub Vihar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka M. Harshavardhan.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. A case under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered in this respect at the police station Chhawla.

During interrogation, accused Vikram disclosed that he was working as a taxi driver, but had come in contact with other criminals. Further, he disclosed that he was making a plan to extort money from local businessmen of the area.

He was previously arrested in an Arms Act case and a robbery case. After release from the jail, he procured the pistol and cartridges.

"Efforts are being made to trace the source of the illegal firearms," the official said.

