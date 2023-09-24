Man found moving suspiciously near LoC shot at

Jammu, Sep 24 (IANS) A man who was noticed moving suspiciously near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday was shot and injured by Army troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

"One person identified as Yasir Hussain of Karmara village was injured when the alert troops of the army found him moving suspiciously close to the LoC and fired at him," an official said.

"After he was found unarmed and identified as a civilian, he was shifted to hospital for treatment," the official added.

