Man booked for circulating indecent photos of woman

Panaji, May 1 (IANS) A 25-year-old youth has been booked for allegedly circulating indecent photos of a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal, here.

The accused has been identified as Vipin Chaurasiya, 25, native of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS that the victim's mother has filed a complaint stating the accused had taken her daughter's mobile a month back and later used to share her photos on social media.

"He created a social media group of contacts of the complainant's family members and other unknown persons and circulated the seminude photo of her daughter in the WhatsApp group," the complaint reads.

According to police, the accused has defamed the victim and outraged her modesty.

A case under section 354-A, 500 IPC and section 67 of IT Act was registered against him on Sunday.

An investigation is underway.

