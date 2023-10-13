Man arrested for sexually abusing minor in Goa

Panaji, Oct 13 (IANS) A-28 years old man has been arrested by Goa Police on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl, police said.

Police said that the Women Police Station has registered an offence upon the written complaint of Minor victim girl, who is 17 years old.

The accused person has been identified as Sunil Jadhav, presently staying at Taliegao-Bhatlem in Goa and native of Hubli-Karnataka, police said.

Accused person was produced before the Court here and was remanded five days Police custody.

Police said that the accused person sexually abused the minor and demanded sexual favour from her. “He watched her while she was having bath and there by abetted the minor for an attempt to commit suicide,” police said.

The case has been registered under section 354,354-A, 354-C 305, IPC, and Section 8(2) of Goa Children's Act and Section 8,12 of POCSO Act.

Police are further investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.