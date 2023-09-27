Man alleges baby swapping at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (IANS) A man on Tuesday accused the staffers of the Capital Hospital here of swapping his newborn baby boy with a girl soon after the birth.

Pranakrushna Parija from Rajkanika in Kendrapara told the media that he was informed by the attendant that his wife had delivered a baby boy Monday night. However, the hospital staffers later handed over a girl child to his mother-in-law.

Parija also claimed that the security guard and other staffers present at the hospital heard the attendant saying that his wife delivered a male child.

When accosted, the doctor said that the attendant had accidentally said the child is a male. Parija, however, lodged a complaint with the director of Capital Hospital, refusing to accept the child.

He also demanded the hospital authorities to carry out a DNA test of the child.

“It’s a very serious issue if the allegations are found true. During preliminary inquiry, we came to know that Parija’s wife gave birth to a female child. But it was a slip of tongue of the staff concerned who said it was a male child. However, I’ve constituted a committee, comprising the superintendent, deputy superintendent and gynecology department head of the hospital to probe the matter,” said Capital Hospital Director, Laxmidahr Sahoo.

Sahoo added that if the hospital authorities fail to convince the complainant, the matter will be handed over to the police for further action. The police will take the decision on the need to perform a DNA test to find out the biological parents of the child.

