Mamata govt curbed LWE terror but failed to tackle communal violence, says Bengal Governor

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) The West Bengal government failed to curb the communal violence in the state despite successfully handling the Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) terror in the past, observed West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in a report that he recently forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The report was about the communal violence in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district last month during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

His report has been penned on the basis of his on-field observations during his trip to Murshidabad district last month, an insider from Raj Bhavan in Kolkata said.

In the reports, sources said the Governor has also highlighted the shortcomings in the police infrastructure in West Bengal, shortage of manpower and that too inadequately equipped, which often prompts the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in crisis-like situations like the one that erupted in Murshidabad.

In his report, sources added, the Governor has especially stressed on immediate completion of the barbed fencing at the international borders in those districts of West Bengal that share borders with Bangladesh.

In the report, sources added, the Governor has also expressed concerns over excessive polarisation, especially in those districts and pockets where the Hindus are now in the minority. According to him, the cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh is a major concern for the security of the state.

In the reports, the Governor has called for establishing a statutory judicial commission of enquiry on the Murshidabad strife, as well as the intervention of the Union government in such cases where the state government fails to take prompt and effective action.

He also called for the setting up of CAPF camps in sensitive areas, especially the minority-dominated and Bangladesh-bordering Murshidabad and Malda districts. Most importantly, he has suggested that the Union government consider the use of Article 356, if necessary, to maintain the law and order situation.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has described the Governor's report as biased and meant to serve the political agenda of the BJP.

