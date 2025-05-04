Saif Ali Khan on his Adipurush remark: 'I apologised for being evil, not for the film'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan made headlines as he revealed that he apologized to his son Taimur for his film "Adipurush". Now, the 'Omkara' actor has cleared the air around his remark saying that he had apologized for being evil in the film, and not for the film itself.

Setting the record straight, she said, “I apologized to Tim for being the evil villain in the film. I was growling and smashing everyone in sight! He said next time you should play the hero. I stand by all my films, and this one too.”

Saif was in conversation with his 'Jewel Thief', co-star Jaideep Ahlawat during a segment on Netflix India's YouTube channel, where he shared that his son was not impressed by "Adipurush".

Looking back at the experience, Saif revealed, “My son and I were watching the film recently, and I understood that it was bad. My son gave me a look as if to ask why he was being made to watch it, and I understood the situation. I quickly apologised to him.”

Saif essayed the role of Lankesh, a character based on Ravana in the retelling of the epic tale of Ramayana.

The project which also saw Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead turned out to be a box office debacle with director Om Raut's directorial facing criticism for poor VFX, and mediocre dialogues.

Recently, speaking with Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix during WAVES Summit 2025, Saif opened up about the kind of content he likes to watch the most.

He revealed, “I like historical films. Maybe films about other cultures, maybe Japanese. I am also very excited to see our culture on the big screens. The Mahabharata is the greatest story ever told, it’s one of our great epics. I also like to watch massive war scenes, bringing life, history, and a past that is related to books. I would like to see that kind of atmosphere in movies. And I feel the long-form streaming format is just perfect for it.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.