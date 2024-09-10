Mamata Banerjee deliberately botched up RG Kar rape-murder probe: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (IANS) BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday demanded the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to come clean on why the registration of an FIR in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case was delayed by 14 hours.

In a statement, Chugh said the Mamata government has been trying to scuttle the investigation in one way or the other, as he asked why the post-mortem report was missing from the challan filed by the police in the case.

The Chief Minister, he claimed, has seriously botched up the investigation in the case to shield some police officers.

Chugh also said that Banerjee's attempt to cover up the investigation in the entire case was itself ‘a criminal act’ that has infuriated the doctors across the country along with the people of Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's negligence and wrong-doings have worsened the situation, depriving justice to the victim's family. It is most reprehensible that parents of the victim have levelled such a serious allegation that they were offered money to settle the case out of court," Chugh said.

The BJP leader also said that "instead of being the 'Rakshak', the Bengal Chief Minister has become a 'Bhakshak'", which is very alarming for the state.

"Apart from being the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she also holds the Home and Health and Family Welfare portfolios. Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for her misdeeds and immediately resign from the post of Chief Minister so that this case can be investigated impartially," Chugh said.

The BJP leader also said that the Chief Minister created impediments in the investigation and tried to tamper with the evidence to save her "favourite" Kolkata Police Commissioner and then Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh.

"BJP demands polygraph test for Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata Police Commissioner and scanning of their call records along that of Sandeep Ghosh. The investigation report should be made public so that the victim and her family get justice, and the truth comes out in front of the country.

