Making women self-reliant key to empower a society: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that a society can be empowered only through women empowerment, and the state government has been committed to making them self-reliant through a series of initiatives.

Sarma on Tuesday launched the distribution of seed capital under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Hojai Assembly constituency. At a ceremonial event, 31,910 self-help group members received cheques worth Rs 10,000 each, amounting to nearly Rs 32 crore.

The beneficiaries are engaged in a wide range of livelihood activities, including goat rearing, dairy production, paddy cultivation, poultry farming, handicrafts, piggery and fisheries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that empowering women is central to the vision of a prosperous Assam. “When we empower a woman, we empower the entire society. Our government has taken up this mission to make women self-reliant, so that they can become equal partners in the journey of Assam’s progress,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this seed capital would enable them to scale up their ventures and contribute significantly to the rural economy. “This initiative will give a new dimension to women's empowerment in Assam,” he added.

Sarma also spoke about the series of upcoming welfare measures. He said that beginning September, the government would extend an additional subsidy of Rs 250 per beneficiary for the purchase of LPG cylinders under the Arunodoi scheme. From November next year, ration card holders would also be able to buy rice, sugar and salt at affordable prices.

Urging the women to make the best use of the initial seed capital, the Chief Minister said that those who utilise the amount productively would qualify for enhanced assistance of Rs 25,000 and later Rs 50,000. “Out of 40 lakh women in Assam, 10 lakh have already become lakhpatis. With schemes like this, we hope to see many more such success stories,” he remarked.

Tuesday’s distribution drive in Hojai forms part of a larger statewide mission under which the government aims to disburse Rs 3,200 crore to women entrepreneurs. CM Sarma reiterated that the ultimate goal is to transform Assam into a more self-reliant state by creating opportunities for women at the grassroots.

