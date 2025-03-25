Makers of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Ace’ release BTS video of first single ‘Urugudhu’

Chennai, Mar 25(IANS) The makers of director Aarumuga Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Ace’, featuring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead, have now released a behind the scenes video that shows how the first single ‘Urugudhu Urugudhu’ from the film was shot.

7Cs Entertainment, the firm producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the BTS video. It wrote, “Love unfolding, frame by frame! Catch the BTS magic of #UrugudhuUrugudhu from #ACE! Tune in and soak in the bliss!”

The BTS video clip shows Vijay Sethupathi having fun with the crew while rehearsing a dance step. It also shows how both Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth had to overcome their fear while having to handle a python for some visuals in the song. Sethupathi is also shown feeding birds from his hand and the unit shooting the song all over Malaysia.

Thamarai has penned the lyrics for this slow-moving, mellifluous number that has been picturised on Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth. The romantic number has been rendered by Shreya Ghoshal and Kapil Kabilan. Justin Prabhakaran’s lovely composition is a feast to the ears.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu and Rajkumar in pivotal roles.

Karan Bahadur Rawat is handling cinematography for this film, which has music by Justin Prabhakaran. Fenny Oliver is overseeing editing work. A.K. Muthu is the art director. The film, a commercial entertainer, is being produced on a grand scale by Aarumuga Kumar of 7CS Entertainment.

The title teaser of the film, which has been extensively shot in Malaysia, had witnessed tremendous response.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The glimpse video gave away the fact that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in this film. The teaser showed Vijay confidently strolling through an airport in Malaysia, while dressed in traditional Tamil attire. The glimpse also showed that the film will have some high-octane action sequences set in bustling commercial spaces. There is a shot of the actor joyfully dancing in celebration in the glimpse video. These scenes hint at a film packed with entertainment, action, and cultural vibrancy.

