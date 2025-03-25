Chittorgarh is land of power & sacrifice: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the sacrifice of the brave men and women teaches us that nothing is greater than freedom and honour.

He said that the land of Chittorgarh is a land of power, devotion, sacrifice and austerity.

“Here, stories of bravery are written in every particle, history is in every stone, and the blazing fire of sacrifice is burning in every pebble. Today, we have not come here only to pay tribute but to take a pledge to inculcate the spirit of valour and sacrifice in our lives,” the Chief Minister claimed while addressing the ceremony organised by Jauhar Smriti Sansthan in Chittorgarh.

He said that Chittorgarh Fort is a symbol of national identity and Sanatan culture, adding that this is the holy land where the Kshatriya warriors considered it their good fortune to die.

“Even in the state emblem of Mewar, the picture of the tribal representative reflects social harmony,” he said.

A row erupted in Rajasthan after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramji Lal Suman made remarks against Rana Sanga, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP in Rajasthan, where Rana Sanga and his grandson Rana Pratap are revered.

The Samajwadi Party MP said that Rana Sanga brought Babur into India to defeat the Lodhi king.

On Monday, BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani criticised Ramji Lal Suman in the Assembly over his remarks. However, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma objected to the criticism.

Raising slogans against the Congress, the BJP MLAs questioned why the “insulting” remarks of Rana Sanga cannot be discussed in the house.

Vishwaraj Mewar, an erstwhile royal from Mewar, also slammed the SP MP over his remarks.

He said they are misleading the people and are trying to create a divide in society by making such remarks.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the row as “distortion of history”.

