Hyderabad, July 5 (IANS) People Media Factory, the production house producing actor Prabhas's eagerly awaited horror entertainer 'The Raja Saab', on Saturday condoled the death of Hollywood star Michael Madsen, saying it had been an honour to work with him in their earlier film Nishabdham.

Taking to its Instagram page, People Media Factory wrote, "We are very sad to hear about the passing of Michael Madsen due to cardiac arrest. It was a great honour to work with him in Nishabdham. He will always be remembered for his amazing work. Rest in peace, sir. #MichaelMadsen #RIP #Nishabdham #Tribute #PeopleMediaFactory"

Michael Madsen,who has acted in a number of critically acclaimed Hollywood films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Species and Die Another Day, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In Nishabdam, which was directed by Hemant Madhukar, Michael Madsen played a police officer called Richard Dawkins. The film, which featured Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in the lead, was a mystery thriller that was produced by Kona Venkat of Kona Film Corporation and T G Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

Makers of Prabhas's The Raja Saab condole demise of Hollywood star Michael Madsen

Hyderabad, July 5 (IANS) People Media Factory, the production house producing actor Prabhas's eagerly awaited horror entertainer 'The Raja Saab', on Saturday condoled the death of Hollywood star Michael Madsen, saying it had been an honour to work with the actor in their earlier film Nishabdham.

Taking to its Instagram page, People Media Factory wrote, "We are very sad to hear about the passing of Michael Madsen due to cardiac arrest. It was a great honour to work with him in Nishabdham. He will always be remembered for his amazing work. Rest in peace, sir. #MichaelMadsen #RIP #Nishabdham #Tribute #PeopleMediaFactory"

Michael Madsen,who has acted in a number of critically acclaimed Hollywood films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Species and Die Another Day, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. He was 67.

In Nishabdam, which was directed by Hemant Madhukar, Michael Madsen played a police officer called Richard Dawkins. The film, which featured Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in the lead, was a mystery thriller that was produced by Kona Venkat of Kona Film Corporation and T G Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

The film revolved around Anushka Shetty's character called Sakshi in the film. In Nishabdam, Anushka plays a gifted artist who is hearing and speech impaired. She witnesses a tragic incident in a villa that is believed to be haunted. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Meanwhile, even as work on 'The Raja Saab' is happening at a brisk pace, its producers People Media Factory last week issued a casting call for their 50th film, which they said would be a "world class adventurous tribal movie made in India for the world."

Taking to its Instagram page, the production house wrote,"#PMF50 – Our 50th Film Calls for a Global Tribe! People Media Factory is now casting for our milestone 50th film - a world-class adventurous tribal movie made in India for the world. We’re looking for bold, fit, and fierce individuals of Indian, African, Middle Eastern, and East Asian ethnicities to become part of an epic story rooted in survival, spirit, and strength. Swipe to see the vision. This could be the role that transforms your life."

-- IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.