Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis ring in 10 year marriage anniversary celebrations in Venice

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Actor couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are ringing in celebrations for a decade of togetherness. The couple is celebrating 10 years of their marital bliss abroad.

They were photographed stepping aboard a yacht in Venice, Italy, while on a vacation surrounding their 10-year wedding anniversary, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Ashton Kutcher, 47, wore a blue-and-white patterned shirt paired with khaki shorts, while Kunis, 41, wore a blue-and-white floral patterned dress and flip flops.

As per ‘People’, the couple married on July 4, 2015, in a ceremony held at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California. The couple's relationship first began in 2012, years after they met as co-stars on the set of ‘That '70s Show’ in 1998.

The couple share daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8. Ashton and Mila have previously been open about their desire to keep their children's lives private.

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice”, ‘The Ranch’ actor said in a 2017 interview with Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio. "My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that”.

On a podcast with Marc Maron in 2018, the actress said there were “no feelings whatsoever” between them during their time making ‘That ‘70s Show’ together. “It’s the weirdest story that nobody believes, but it’s the God’s honest truth”, the actress said. “You know, he and I talk about it and we’re like, ‘God’”.

"Had we connected (in the past) would we have connected? No. The people that we were back then would never be together. But it’s just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, ‘We could have spent 20 years together’”, she added.

