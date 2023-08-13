Mahipalsinh Vala: Gujarat's fallen hero's newborn christened Viralba

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Mahipalsinh Vala, a 25-year-old soldier from Gujarat's Surendranagar was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir last week. Six days later his widow gave birth to a daughter and christened her Viralba, reminiscent of 'Virangana,' signifying a brave woman.



Currently, both mother and newborn are recovering. The emotional impact of this tragedy was visible in the hospital, where the family gathered, tears flowing freely as they welcomed the child of the hero they had lost.

They see in their daughter the legacy of Mahipalsinh Vala and are determined to give Viralba a life filled with happiness, education, and every comfort. They're even prepared to support her if she decides to follow in her father's footsteps into the defence services.

Mahipalsing Vala had joined the Army around 2016. After a year of training in Jabalpur( Madhya Pradesh), he served in different locations, including Guwahati and Chandigarh, before his posting to Jammu and Kashmir six months ago, where he served in the 34th National Rifles unit.

As the nation gets ready to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, this bereaved family will mark the somber 12th day since their beloved soldier's death.

The 25-year old soldier was among the three Army jawans martyred during the exchange of fire with terrorists in Kulgam area of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Minister himself paid a visit to the family, expressing his personal condolences.

