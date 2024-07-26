Mahima Makwana reunites with 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' co-star Roopal: 'Never saw it coming'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Mahima Makwana recently reunited with her 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' co-star Roopal Tyagi at an event, describing it as "a reunion we never saw coming."

Mahima essayed the role of Rachana, while Roopal played Gunjan in the 2012 show, which celebrated adolescence by portraying the lives of two teenage girls.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mahima, who has 1.5 million followers, shared a happy candid selfie with Roopal.

The snap shows Mahima in a yellow T-shirt and Roopal in a red halter dress.

The post is captioned: "A reunion we never saw coming! Rachna Gunjan y'all... So good to have met you after ages!"

Roopal also shared her excitement, writing: "#sslk fans are in for a treat! Rachna and Gunjan met after ages! And gosh...what a lovely feeling this was. Mahima, I'm in awe of you. What a lovely human you have grown up to be," followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', which aired on Zee TV, also featured Ankit Gera, Piyush Sahdev, Alihassan Turabi, Ankit Bhardwaj, Harsh Rajput, and Aanchal Khurana, among others.

Mahima, who made her TV debut with 'Mohe Rang De', has starred in 'CID', 'Aahat', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto', and 'Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane'.

In 2017, the actress made her film debut with the Telugu movie 'Venkatapuram'. She has also appeared in the Telugu techno-thriller 'Mosagallu'.

Mahima was part of the 2021 action film 'Antim: The Final Truth', directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta.

She was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' and the web series 'Showtime'.

Mahima's upcoming project is 'Project Love'.

Roopal was last seen in 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.