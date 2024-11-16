‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ motion poster promises high-voltage animated film based on scriptures

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The motion poster of the upcoming animated movie ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ was unveiled on Saturday.

The makers of the film took to social media, and announced their upcoming project with an intriguing motion poster. They wrote in the caption, “When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation. Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D. Coming soon to Theatres near you! #MahavatarNarsimha is the First Tale of the #Mahavatar Series. @hombalefilms @kleemproduction @SamCSmusic @MahavatarTales”.

The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, which is known for some of the biggest blockbusters in Kannada cinema including ‘Kantara’, a film that showcased a story from the heartlands of India, ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, and others.

Talking about the film, producer Vijay Kiragandur said in a statement, “We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an Animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives”.

He further mentioned, “We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them”.

Hombale Films has been creating compelling content with their films. With ‘Kantara’, ‘KGF 1 & 2’, and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, the production house has delivered phenomenal successes. They have consistently produced content with compelling stories.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to experiencing a divine journey like never before with the highly anticipated ‘Kantara : Chapter 1’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.