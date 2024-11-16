Pacific leaders intensify efforts to improve regional connectivity

Suva, Nov 16 (IANS) Pacific leaders are intensifying efforts to link tourism and aviation, aiming to boost economic growth and advance sustainable development goals.

Christopher Crocker, Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Tourism Organisation, said their Strategic Plan for 2025-2029 aims to align tourism growth with the environmental priorities of the 2050 Blue Pacific strategy, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday.

Crocker said the strategic plan emphasises the well-being of Pacific communities and seeks to amplify their voice on global issues.

Consultations are underway with governments, private sector stakeholders and key partners to shape a responsible tourism strategy, which will focus on six areas, including sustainable development management, capacity building, and workforce training, he said.

Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Tourism Council of Ministers Viliame Gavoka said connectivity between Pacific Island countries remains a significant challenge.

Improving regional connectivity is vital to boosting tourism and ensuring the sector's long-term growth, he added.

