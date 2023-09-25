Mahatma Gandhi's core values will always overpower any attack on soul of India, this is our belief: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Congress on Monday shared the video of party leader Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded tour of Europe saying that Mahatma Gandhi's core values will always overpower any attack on the soul of India and this is our belief.

In a post on X, Congress said, "A sneak peek into Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Europe. Mahatma Gandhi's core values will always overpower any attack on the soul of India. This is our belief. This is what INDIA represents."

The party also attached over eight minute video of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Norway, France, Netherlands and Belgium.

In the video Rahul Gandhi can be seen interacting with the members of the European National Parliament, interacting with Indian diaspora, students at the University of Oslo, Norway, Leiden University, Leiden, SciencesPO university, Paris, Inalco University, Paris.

The video also showed Rahul Gandhi interacting with the people on the streets of Europe and also mingling with the youths during the interactive session.

The Congress leader can also be seen riding scooter in Europe. The Congress leader was in Europe from September 6 to 11.

