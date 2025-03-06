Maharashtra: Jan Aushadhi Kendra emerging as 'Sanjeevani' for the people of Virar

Virar (Mumbai), March 6 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, an initiative by the Narendra Modi government, is quickly becoming a beacon of hope for the people in Mumbai Metropolitan Region cities of Virar and Nalasopara, offering them access to affordable medicines that are making a significant difference in their lives.

This government scheme, aimed at providing quality medicines at a fraction of the cost, is receiving widespread appreciation for its role in improving healthcare accessibility for the common man.

In Virar East, in the Gopchar Pada area of Palghar district, the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has emerged as a "Sanjeevani" (lifesaver) for many. People from surrounding areas are flocking to the centre to buy medicines at substantially lower prices compared to local pharmacies. The initiative is seen as a game-changer, especially for those who struggle with the rising costs of healthcare.

Speaking with IANS, Jagdish Ubare, a regular customer, expressed his gratitude for the Kendra.

"I always buy my medicines here because they are available at a very affordable rate. With the rising costs of healthcare, this is a relief for us. I tell others, especially those with conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, that they too can benefit from these medicines. The government has truly helped the public through this initiative, and for that, we are thankful," he said.

Arun Kumar, another satisfied customer, shared his experience with the Kendra.

"Recently, I needed some medicine, and I bought it here. The price was less than half of what it would have cost me at a regular pharmacy. This is a great benefit for poor people, and I hope this service continues in the future," he said.

Sajan Singh, another customer said, "I’ve been buying my medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra for a while now. The quality is excellent, and the prices are unbeatable. For example, a medicine that costs around Rs 500 elsewhere is available here for just Rs 250. The money saved can be put to other essential uses. I hope more such centres open in other areas."

Nikunj Tiwari, the pharmacist at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, further explained the various benefits of the initiative.

"We offer a wide range of medicines for common conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, all at discounted rates. For instance, a blood sugar testing meter that would cost over Rs 1,000 at a regular store is available here for just Rs 525, with additional benefits. We also offer free consultations and testing for certain conditions, making healthcare more accessible," he said.

Tiwari also emphasised the value of generic medicines offered at the Kendra.

"The content of the medicines is identical to those available in branded versions, and doctors encourage patients to focus on the active ingredients, not the brand names. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce healthcare costs while maintaining quality," he said

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana aims to provide high-quality, affordable medicines and raise awareness about the benefits of generic drugs. The scheme is having a transformative effect on healthcare access across India, with Kendras like the one in Virar helping to make essential medicines available to all, regardless of their economic background.

