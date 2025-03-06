IWAI inks pact to launch river cruise services in J&K to boost tourism

Srinagar, March 6 (IANS) The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Jammu and Kashmir, to boost river cruise tourism on three National Waterways in J&K with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Chintan Shivir being held in Srinagar in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, J&K’s Transport Minister Satish Sharma and senior officials.

Of the 111 national waterways in the country, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has three declared national waterways -- River Chenab (NW-26), River Jhelum (NW-49) and River Ravi (NW-84).

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has been actively promoting cruise tourism in India and the agreement with the government of Jammu and Kashmir aims to further boost tourism, generate employment, boost economic growth and provide a new mode of leisure tourism on rivers in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.

With the vision to promote river cruise tourism, various cruise circuits were announced for development - spanning from Kashmir to Kerala and Assam to Gujarat - in the recently concluded Second Meeting of Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC).

“Within a period of two months, IWAI took a significant step to develop river cruise tourism in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for an approximate cost of Rs 100 crore, the statement said,” the statement said.

Under the framework of the MoU, the IWAI will provide waterside infrastructure which includes 10 floating jetties and landside infrastructure comprising of waiting hall and other amenities for cruise passengers. Out of ten, two floating jetties will be installed at Akhnoor and Reasi (near Jammu) the declared portion of River Chenab (NW-26); seven floating jetties at Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Shah-e-Hamdan, Safa Kadal/Chattabal Shrine, Sumbal Bridge and Gund Prang (in Srinagar and Bandipora) River Jhelum (NW-49) and one jetty at Sohar on River Ravi (NW-84).

Additionally, IWAI will develop navigational fairways by executing dredging wherever required, provide navigational aids and conduct regular hydrographic surveys for safe plying of vessels in these waterways.

The J&K government will provide land for construction of landside facilities, facilitate all statutory clearances and appoint cruise operators in identified sectors of the three National Waterways. The IWAI will also provide any technical assistance required by the government of J&K.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI has been making several infrastructural interventions to develop waterways as a robust engine of growth. With its concerted efforts, IWAI is expanding its footprint throughout the country and is presently working towards capacity augmentation of NW 1, NW 2, NW 3 and NW 16 among other waterways by means of developing IWT terminals, fairways through end-to-end dredging contracts, navigational aids like night navigation facility, navigational locks among others, the statement said.

The Authority has rolled out initiatives to boost cruise tourism on River Ganga and River Brahmaputra. The partnership between IWAI and Jammu and Kashmir government is an exciting initiative that promises to promote sustainable tourism practices while stimulating local economic growth and enhancing tourist experience, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.