Telugu version of ' Chhaava' to release in over 550 screens in Telugu states

Chennai, Mar 6 (IANS) Buoyed by the emphatic success of its Hindi version, the makers of the historical war film 'Chhaava' are now all set to release the Telugu version of the film in over 550 screens in the Telugu states.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is based on the life of the brave Maratha king Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj.

The Telugu trailer has garnered nearly five million views, giving an indication of the excitement levels that precede the release of the Telugu version of the film.

Chhaava, which already has a worldwide collection of close to Rs. 700 crores, will release in Telugu on Friday. The film, which is being released in collaboration with the prestigious Geetha Arts Distributors, known for having distributed several blockbusters, is to release in over 550 screens in Telugu states.

In a video message, Vicky Kaushal said, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for your incredible support and love for our film Chhaava. We have been receiving a lot of demand to dub this film in Telugu since the first week. We are proud to bring our film to you in Telugu on March 7th. I hope that Chhaava touches your hearts and you get the opportunity to witness the glory, invincible valour and sacrifice of one of the greatest Maratha warriors, Chatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj. I wish you all experience it on the big screen."

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical war drama in which Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb,Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman and dialogues for the film have been penned by Rishi Virmani.

Cinematography for the film is by Saurabh Goswami and editing is by Manish Pradhan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.