WPL 2025: Parunika comes in as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs UP Warriorz

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2025, here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For Mumbai, Jintimani Kalita misses out and Parunika Sisodia comes in, whereas Warriorz are playing with the unchanged XI.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We are gonna bowl first. We saw some seam movement in the last game and that's the reason. Amanjot has done really well in the last few games, Sanskriti is coming up well. We have one change - Parunika Sisodia comes in for Jintimani Kalita."

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said, "We also wanted to bowl first. The wicket looks different from the last surface and it might help the spinners. Whatever suits the team that's the batting line-up we are going with. Same team."

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

UP Warriorz Women: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians are placed third in the standings with six points in five matches while the home side reels at the bottom with four points in six games so far.

