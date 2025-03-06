84 days after assault: Chavan slams Fadnavis govt over delay in action on Sarpanch’s killers

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan launched a blistering attack at Devendra Fadnavis government for its ‘inaction and indifference’ in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, asking what prevented his dispensation from acting against the criminals, for so long.

Prithviraj Chavan, speaking to IANS, asked why it took almost three months for Fadnavis government to 'sack' the minister in question and also what prompted the police to release blood-stained pictures of the Sarpanch, just a day before NCP minister’s resignation.

Dhananjay Munde, minister in Fadnavis government from ally NCP resigned from his post on Wednesday, as the furore intensified over his close aide Walmik Karad's framing in the Sarpanch murder case.

Smelling a rat in the whole episode, Chavan sought to know whether the Maharashtra CM was being ‘blackmailed’ by someone and why it took more than two months to launch a crackdown against the ‘influential’ culprits.

“I would call it sacking and not resignation, but why it took 84 days to act? Was someone blackmailing them to name to not take action on Dhananjay Munde,” asked the former Maharashtra CM.

“Village Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was trying to fight the extortion attempts by the criminal gang, led by the minister. What was Chief minister doing for over two months?” he asked.

Chavan further said that the people of Maharashtra are demanding answers on how the goons and criminals are running amok in the state and have the audacity to kill a village sarpanch for standing up to extortion threats.

“Maharashtra wants to know what action is going to be taken against the ring-leader of the gang, who committed the crime. Why did Maharashtra government release the photographs which were lying with the authorities and police for 2.5 months. Was it to pressurise Munde to be sacked? Was he blackmailing the government?” Chavan asked.

Chavan's remarks renews focus on the horrific murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sapanch of Massajog village in Beed district who was killed for stymying extortion attempts by the gangsters.

Santosh Deshmukh was brutally tortured and murdered on December 9, last year by gangsters.

A video also surfaced on social media, where he was seen enduring extreme brutality and torture in his final hours. Many men armed with sharp weapons and wooden sticks were seen brutalising him.

As the uproar continued to intensify, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde resigned as the minister, apparently at the insistence of Chief Minister.

