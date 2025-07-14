Maharashtra: Anti-conversion law to be introduced in next session, says Minister

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police to study the law against religious conversion in the state. After considering the suggestions in the report of this committee, the anti-conversion law will be presented in the next session, announced Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar in the state council on Monday.

He was replying to a calling attention moved by BJP member Uma Khapre regarding the conversion of girls and women in the orphanage of Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission in Kedgaon, Daund taluka of Pune district. Minister Bhoyar said that a case was registered on December 8, 2023, on the complaint of conversion of girls in an orphanage in Kedgaon, beating of girls, making them clean public toilets, abusing them on the basis of caste, and misbehaving.

A woman police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police has been appointed as the investigating officer regarding the irregularities and illegal activities going on in this institution. Further investigation is underway in this regard and the investigation report will be received in a month , and the concerned department will be informed accordingly to take appropriate action, he said.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on July 9 in the state assembly said the government plans to enact a stringent anti-conversion law to curb religious conversions -- particularly among tribal communities -- carried out through inducements or coercion.

He made the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, addressing concerns raised by MLAs about alleged forced conversions in the state.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena member Anup Agrawal, who highlighted the proliferation of unauthorised church constructions in the Dhule and Nandurbar districts, where conversions are reportedly being facilitated through allurements.

BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar asked when the state would introduce a stringent anti-conversion law similar to those enacted in other states. Bawankule clarified that unauthorised structures would be promptly razed and that discussions would be held with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to draft a robust anti-conversion law.

BJP member Sanjay Kute proposed forming a committee to investigate conversion practices and their impact on tribal entitlements across the state.

