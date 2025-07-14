Mumbaikars’ dream of beautiful and big house will come true: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the government will soon decide on the report submitted by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar on self-redevelopment and group self-redevelopment of housing societies, adding that it will help Mumbaikars realise their dream of beautiful and big houses.

He was speaking at a function where Darekar handed over the committee report to him.

He claimed that the committee had submitted its report ahead of schedule. The suggestions submitted by the study group to the government will be sent to the Housing, Cooperatives and Urban Development Departments, and the proposal based on it will be approved by the cabinet.

The government will issue a decision regarding the decisions taken by the study group soon, and a report on the work done in this regard will be submitted in the upcoming session, he said.

The Chief Minister said that this decision is very important to prevent fraud while redeveloping housing societies.

“The concept of self-redevelopment was introduced in the year 2019. I myself participated in the meeting of cooperative housing societies. In this meeting, about 19 demands were made, out of which 18 demands were fulfilled, and a government decision was taken for the redevelopment of the housing society. It was realised that many more things need to be done in this. Therefore, on April 24, 2025, a study group was formed under the chairmanship of Pravin Darekar. This study group has made very insightful and informative recommendations for the self-redevelopment of cooperative housing societies - group self-redevelopment,” he added.

Further, Fadnavis said that the Mumbai District Bank spontaneously developed cooperative housing societies. But 1,600 cooperative housing societies have submitted proposals for redevelopment. Therefore, keeping in mind the need for credit for their development, this study group has also made recommendations for credit provision. There are also guidelines for the members of cooperative housing societies.

“The study group has recommended that slum redevelopment projects, development of cess and non-cess buildings, should also be included in this, airport rules, and deemed conveyance should be amended. In order to get credit for group self-redevelopment, it has been recommended to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to get funds from the National Cooperative Development Corporation,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the help will be available from the Union government.

Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai Bank is providing share capital for self-redevelopment. If small housing projects are self-developed, only local residents will benefit. This will make everyone's dream of living in a big house come true. This project will definitely play a valuable role in bringing people who have moved out of Mumbai back to Mumbai.

“Mumbai District Bank has created a success story in self-redevelopment - group self-redevelopment. The Darekar-led committee’s report will be considered positively,” he said.

