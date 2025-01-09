Mahakumbh: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendras’ set up to assist visitors with lost items

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 9 (IANS) Realising the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a safe and grand Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police have established 10 state-of-the-art digital ‘Khoya- Paya Kendras' across the Mahakumbh area to ensure safety and convenience of millions of devotees.

These centers have been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including, among others, waiting rooms and medical rooms for providing immediate assistance to the devotees. To ensure the comfort of families, a separate refreshment area has been arranged for women and children.

All centers have been fitted with 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system, which will display live updates regarding lost and found persons and items. The centers will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes related to Mahakumbh.

To manage the large influx of devotees, Additional Director General (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar emphasised that every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims. Ten computerised ‘Khoya- Paya Kendra’ have been established across the Mahakumbh area, he added.

The main model center situated at the western end of the Sangam Return Route will be staffed with five employees on regular days and nine during the peak bathing festivals to manage the crowd effectively and ensure smooth operations.

The digital centers will assist in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings. The ten centers are strategically located in 10 sectors.

To further support pilgrims, inquiry centers have been set up throughout the fairgrounds. All important information related to the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj city and fair area will be available at these centers:

The centers have been designed to ensure maximum efficiency in handling lost persons and items.

Its key features include:

* Lost and found persons' information will be digitally recorded; informers will receive a computerized receipt for reference.

* Photos and details of missing persons will be broadcast on 55-inch LED screens for easy identification.

* All centers are connected through a modern communication network.

* Information will also be shared on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to maximise the chances of locating missing persons and lost items.

