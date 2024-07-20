Mahagathbandhan to organise ‘Aakrosh March’ in Patna

Patna, July 20 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will organise a protest march called the ‘Aakrosh March’ in Patna on Saturday against Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over poor law and order situation in the state.

The march will commence from the RJD's head office located on Veerchand Patel Path, proceed to the Income Tax roundabout, Dak Bangalow Chowk, and finally culminate at the district magistrate's office in Patna.

The protest is in response to a significant rise in crime incidents across several districts of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), has been highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation by regularly releasing crime bulletins.

The recent murder of Jitan Sahani in Darbhanga district has provided the opposition leaders another opportunity to criticise Nitish Kumar’s government.

Jitan Sahani was the father of Mukesh Sahani, the National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The incident has further intensified the scrutiny of the government's handling of law and order in the state.

The escalating crime incidents have become a significant concern for the state government. In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a high-level meeting with police and civil administrative officers in Patna on Friday.

During the meeting, he directed the officers to control crime and stressed that any negligence in crime prevention would lead to strong departmental action against the responsible officers. Additionally, Nitish Kumar asked officials to address and resolve land dispute issues effectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.