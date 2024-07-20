Drew Barrymore reveals what's in her bag as she launches summer travel edition

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Drew Barrymore, who is known for her roles in 'Scream', 'Donnie Darko', and 'Batman Forever', has shared what’s generally in her bag.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself showing the items she typically carries in her bag, including a pair of sunglasses, earphones, a measuring tape, a fanny pack, cleansing water, stamps, a wallet, and postcards.

Barrymore revealed that she prefers earphones over earbuds for listening to her favourite music.

The actress captioned the video: “What’s in my bag? Well, a fanny pack, a headlamp, and @garnierusa Micellar Cleansing Water and Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads of course.”

Barrymore’s Hollywood career spans nearly five decades, with a breakout role in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'.

The actress has received several accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and seven Emmy nominations, as well as a BAFTA nomination. Her highly publicized childhood included struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

She has also released an autobiography, ‘Little Girl Lost', and currently hosts the chat show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

It features a diverse array of human-interest stories, celebrity guests, lifestyle segments, and field pieces. The show’s debut episode included guest appearances from Barrymore's former co-stars, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Adam Sandler.

On September 25, 2020, Barrymore reunited with her ex-husband, Tom Green, on the show after more than 15 years of not speaking.

