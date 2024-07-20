World Bank pledges $100 million to digitise Zambia

Lusaka, July 20 (IANS) The World Bank pledged $100 million to help Zambia speed up its digital infrastructure and increase access to the internet.

Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Administrative Officer Zhang Wencai said the support will come through the Digital Zambia Acceleration Project to be financed under the International Development Association, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a courtesy call on Zambian Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, Zhang said the project is aligned with the Zambian government's priorities and will focus on expanding broadband infrastructure and services as well as deploying digital public infrastructure to improve efficiency in both the public and private sectors.

According to him, the project will support digitisation in selected high-impact sectors, including the promotion of employable digital skills.

The World Bank official further said a project implementation unit will be established within the state institution, SMART Zambia Institute, to spearhead cross-cutting government digitisation initiatives.

For his part, the Zambian minister thanked the World Bank for the support, saying the project will go a long way in promoting digitisation in the country.

