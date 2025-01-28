Maha: Terminal 1 modernisation at CSMIA to help serve additional 20 mn passengers per annum

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is set to embark on a landmark transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) which will have the capability to serve 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up 42 per cent from its current capacity, it was announced on Tuesday.

Scheduled to be completed in 2028-29, the new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million square feet, is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience.

Phase 1 of T1’s modernisation will begin in November this year, according to a statement by CSMIA, which is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations. The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure, starting in November 2025, followed by the construction of the new terminal.

CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1.

Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience,” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

“This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity — it is about future-proofing our city’s place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect,” he added.

Upon completion in 2028-29, the new Terminal 1 at CSMIA will stand as a beacon of sustainable innovation, setting a global benchmark for eco-conscious airport design. T1 at CSMIA aspires to be India’s first brownfield, biophilic, sustainable airport.

A complete overhaul of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) will cater to domestic operations while allowing future integration of international services. With a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), this terminal will meet the growing demands of India’s burgeoning aviation market.

The redevelopment promises state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrades, including district cooling, cutting-edge electrical substations, and a revolutionised baggage handling system. These enhancements will elevate every facet of airport operations, both airside and landside.

The Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) will be the nexus of Mumbai’s air, rail and road networks. Passengers will be able to experience seamless connectivity – from direct metro access to underground bus stations – creating a future-proof gateway that will redefine travel in India.

The recent Level 5 accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) for CSMIA further reinforces the airport’s role as a global leader in airport operations and passenger service.

