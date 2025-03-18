Maha Oppn seeks Minister Nitesh Rane's removal over controversial remarks

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Opposition on Tuesday staged a protest at the entrance of the Assembly demanding the removal of BIP Minister Nitesh Rane from the cabinet for "spreading hatred".

The legislators from Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP) raised slogans like "Dangal Namo, Shantata Havi (Don’t want riots, want peace)" and "Shantata Priya Maharashtra Hava, Dangal Mukt Maharashtra Hava (Want peaceful Maharashtra, riot free Maharashtra)".

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, ”Nagpur is a very peaceful city, but it has been attacked by pro-ruling organisations. All this is because of a minister in the cabinet who made absurd and provocative statements. The Chief Minister should immediately remove this minister from the cabinet. Deliberate efforts are being made to spread hatred and incite conflict between the two communities and this is being done by the ruling alliance. Nagpur residents should maintain peace and ensure that no untoward incident occurs.”

He further stated, "It is an unfortunate incident that arson and stone-pelting took place in a peaceful city like Nagpur. For the past few days, a minister in the cabinet has been constantly fiddling and his statements have caused a dispute between two communities. If this minister had been stopped in time, this time would not have come. It is unfortunate that this incident took place in the home district of the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, and action should be taken against whoever is responsible for this.”

He claimed that the minister (Rane) has been making statements for the last four months that will create a rift between the two communities. He reiterated that it was necessary to stop that minister from creating a rift at the right time, especially, now after Nagpur violence.

Rane recently sparked controversy with his comments about the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s grave in Khuldabad, Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangzeb district). He stated that the day is not far from when the tomb will be removed. He also claimed that there were no Muslims in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Army. He also appealed to people to buy 'Malhar Certified' mutton, a platform aimed at certifying ‘jhatka’ mutton shops.

On Monday, Rane stirred another controversy after he compared Aurangzeb’s grave with a toilet. “The grave is not worth keeping here, even if it is declared a toilet, it would not be wrong. Whatever was done to our Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji, none of their filth is worth keeping in our state and this is the stand our Chief Minister has taken and this filth is not going to stay for long. You will get the breaking news at the right time,” he remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.