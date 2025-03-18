Sunny Leone: Ladki Deewani will set the dance floors on fire

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who will be seen in the high-energy Hindi song “Ladki Deewani”, shared that the track will set the dance floors on fire.

Neelkamal Singh is bringing a fresh new vibe to his music, stepping beyond Bhojpuri hits into the world of high-energy Hindi party songs with Ladki Deewani.

Get ready for a non-stop party! Neelkamal is thrilled about this leap, saying, “Mujhe kaafi waqt se kuch naya try karna tha, aur Ladki Deewani ekdum perfect song laga. Bhushan Kumar aur T-Series ka support mila, aur bas phir maine socha—ab party shuru karte hain!”

“This song doesn’t just play—it hijacks your mood, grabs your feet, and makes you move. Aur jab Sunny Leone ka tadka lag gaya, toh bas phir kya… dhamaka tai hai!”

Sunny Leone added:, “From the moment I heard Ladki Deewani, I knew it was pure fire! The energy, the beats, the vibe—it’s the kind of song that just makes you want to dance.”

“And shooting with Neel Kamal was such a blast! We hit it off instantly, shared so many laughs, and had the best time bringing this song to life. Working with T-Series always feels like home.”

She added: “Our journey goes back years and they just know how to create magic. Ladki Deewani is no different—it will set the dance floors on fire! I had the best time filming this and I can’t wait for everyone to feel the same energy. So turn it up and let’s get this party started!"

With R Jay Kang’s beats, Ashutosh Tiwari’s lyrics, and Rahul Shetty’s direction, “Ladki Deewani” has the perfect blend of energy and fun.

Talking about Sunny, the actress’ latest release includes Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar”, where she appeared in a song christened “Hookstep Hookah Bar” alongside filmmaker-dancer and actor Prabhu Deva.

The song is by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The English vocals are given by Sunidhi and Shannon K.

“Badass Ravi Kumar” is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film “The Xpose”, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role.

