Rhea Kapoor misses sister Sonam Kapoor, shares her playful moment with son Vayu

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Producer Rhea Kapoor recently took to social media to share an adorable photo of her sister Sonam Kapoor and her nephew, Vayu.

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Rhea expressed how much she misses her sister. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea posted a sweet photo featuring Sonam and her son Vayu and captioned it, “major missing.”

In the image, Sonam is seen sitting on a bench with her little munchkin standing beside her, his back facing the camera. The ‘Neerja’ star is dressed in cozy winter clothes, while little Vayu is bundled up in warm attire. The photo appears to have been taken during one of their vacations, capturing a serene and loving moment between mother and son. Notably, Sonam also reposted the image on her Instagram stories.

Rhea and Sonam share a close bond, often showcasing their sisterly affection on social media. The two are known for their strong, supportive relationship, frequently posting pictures and heartfelt messages for each other. Whether it's celebrating milestones, sharing candid moments, or simply expressing how much they mean to each other, Rhea and Sonam’s posts reflect their deep connection.

Earlier in this month, Sonam revealed Rhea is the only person who can ‘boss her around.’ On March 5, the 'Khoobsurat' actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Rhea. Sonam shared a heartwarming video montage that highlighted her cherished memories with Rhea, from childhood to the present.

The montage beautifully showcased their journey together, filled with laughter, love, and countless adventures they've experienced over the years. For the caption, Sonam wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes)! Work hard, play harder—it’s the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee ! #WorkBitch #Birthdayprincess.”

Sonam Kapoor has featured in several films produced by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, such as “Aisha,” “Khoobsurat,” and “Veere Di Wedding.”

