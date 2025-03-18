Urvashi Dholakia on making a comeback in 'Pushpa Impossible': ‘Feels like coming home’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Television actress Urvashi Dholakia, best known for playing Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” has made a powerful comeback with the show “Pushpa Impossible.”

The actress shared her excitement about returning to the screen, describing the experience as ‘feeling like coming home.’ Urvashi, who essays the role of Devi Singh Shekhawat in the show shared, “Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what’s right, and this time, she’s back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

She added, “What I love about the show is how beautifully it portrays women uplifting and empowering each other. In a world where women often have to fight their battles alone, it’s refreshing to see a story where one woman becomes another’s pillar of strength. Devi will always stand by Pushpa’s side, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness this powerful journey unfold.”

Dholakia is seen portraying the character of Devi Singh, a sharp lawyer and passionate social activist, who steps in just when Pushpa and her family find themselves in the midst of a startling crisis. The story revolves around Deepti (Garima Parihar) and Ashwin (Naveen Pandita), who are wrongfully implicated in a hit-and-run incident and diamond theft, leading to the wrongful imprisonment of their entire family.

With deceptive evidence clouding their case and the odds heavily stacked against them, Devi (Urvashi Dholakia) emerges as their strongest ally. As their determined advocate, she vows to uncover the real culprit and restore Pushpa’s family’s reputation.

“Pushpa Impossible” airs from Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Urvashi Dholakia, who made her acting debut at the age of 6 with a TV commercial, also emerged as the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss 6.” She has also featured in Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows, like “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

