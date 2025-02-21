Maha Kumbh 2025: Massive congregation at Sangam on 40th day

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled spiritual gathering as the Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to draw millions of devotees. On the 40th day of this sacred event, a massive crowd has gathered at Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip.

Devotees from across India and the world are arriving in large numbers to participate in this religious event. The grand fair will continue until February 26.

Despite the massive crowd gathering at the event, pilgrims appreciated the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A devotee from Chandigarh shared their experience, saying, "The management here is excellent. It feels like heaven with so many people gathered. Naturally, there is a rush, but given that this is the Maha Kumbh, it is expected. We took the holy dip smoothly as everything was well-organised."

Another visitor praised the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating, "Managing such a huge crowd is not easy, but the administration has done its best. With CM Yogi in charge, everything is well-managed and praiseworthy."

A female devotee said that she had a good experience while taking a holy dip.

A first-time participant expressed how transformative the experience was, "Before coming here, I thought it would be just a normal dip, but once I participated, I felt something extraordinary. I would recommend everyone to visit and be a part of this grand event. Managing even a wedding is difficult, but organising a Maha Kumbh of this scale is an incredible feat. Thanks to CM Yogi for making it so well-organised."

The official X handle of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Friday shared updates on the event, stating, "A huge crowd of devotees is thronging the Maha Kumbh Mela area to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. This divine event, filled with faith and spiritual energy, is presenting a unique confluence of devotion."

The enthusiasm at the Maha Kumbh Mela remains high, with devotees from all over the country and beyond making their way to the holy city for the ritual.

As the Maha Shivaratri Snan approaches on February 26, thousands are still making their way to the holy site.

