Maha govt urges citizens not to panic amid Zika virus cases in state

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Amid 25 Zika virus cases reported in the state from January to July, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday appealed to the citizens not to panic but, at the same time, not to take any fever lightly and visit the nearest state-run hospital, where the best diagnosis and treatment is available free of cost.

Of the total of 25 Zika virus cases reported, 21 patients have been found in Pune city alone.

The government has asked private medical professionals, who examine the Zika patients, to get the blood samples of the patients tested from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The government’s appeal came days after Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, issued an advisory to states in the wake of Zika cases in Maharashtra highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil.

He has asked Maharashtra and other states to strengthen entomological surveillance and intensify vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

The state Health Department has swung into action by putting its entire machinery on high alert to prevent the spread of the Zika virus with the implementation of measures to prevent Aedes mosquito breeding through integrated pest management.

"Among the preventive measures, blood samples are collected by conducting a survey within a 3 to 5 km area of the patients under a rapid fever survey campaign. These measures also include examination of blood samples of pregnant women, treatment of all patients based on symptoms and guidance to pregnant women and fertile couples," a Public Health Department official said.

