Maha govt forms task force to develop cybersecurity policy amid rising cyber threats

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) In response to the escalating frequency and sophistication of cybercrimes, the Maharashtra Government has established a 15-member task force to formulate a comprehensive Cybersecurity Policy aimed at securing the state’s IT and digital infrastructure.

The task force, led by the Director of the Maharashtra Information Technology Directorate, comprises government officials and private-sector experts.

State IT Minister Ashish Shelar stated, "Cyber Surakshit Maharashtra is our mission. Maharashtra is taking the first step toward developing its Cybersecurity Policy 2025, guided by the principles of the National Cybersecurity Policy 2013 and the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2020. This policy will help build a robust cybersecurity ecosystem for citizens, academia, industries, startups, and the government. It will also safeguard government IT infrastructure and support the growth of the cybersecurity industry through capacity building, skill development, innovation, and partnerships among government, industry, academia, and citizens."

Shelar emphasized the policy’s significance, citing the growing role of technology in daily life. "India's digital economy, valued at $600 billion, includes a significant contribution from Maharashtra, with an estimated share exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore. The state’s citizen-centric approach provides nearly 800 online government services. However, the rise in cybercrimes and illegal digital activities necessitates robust measures," he added.

This initiative follows the launch of the Maharashtra Cybersecurity Project last year, which aims to fortify the state’s cyber defenses by leveraging advanced technologies and enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

According to the IT Department, the project focuses on strengthening law enforcement through the recruitment and training of approximately 17,000 police personnel to tackle cyber threats effectively.

State Home Department sources revealed that Maharashtra currently operates 48 cyber police stations equipped with modern tools for investigating cybercrimes.

Additionally, 3,253 police officers and staff have been trained in cybercrime investigation and detection.

