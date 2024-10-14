Maha Cabinet waives toll tax on Mumbai's five entry points payable by LMVs

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) In the run-up to the Assembly election, the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved a waiver in toll tax on light motor vehicles on Mumbai’s five entry points.

The waiver applies to toll booths at Dahisar, Mulund, Vashi, Airoli, and Anand Nagar. The decision will be implemented from 12 midnight on Monday. It is a major relief for the commuters and residents who frequently travel to Mumbai from these entry points.

Earlier this year, the toll tax for light motor vehicles at MUmbai's five entry points was increased to Rs 45 from Rs 40 as per the provisions of the toll revision rules every three years. Since the year 2000, commuters in Mumbai have been paying toll tax at the entrance to the city. The Maharashtra government had introduced the toll to cover the costs associated with the construction of flyovers in the city.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is a nodal agency for the construction of roads, sea links and other transport infrastructure, monitors the toll collection which is done by various agencies selected through a bidding process.

The Maharashtra government is empowered under section 20 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958 for the collection of tolls. The state government released its toll policy by issuing a government resolution. As per that policy projects costing less than Rs 200 crore would not have tolls.

It also specified that total project cost and overall project costs will include factors like contingencies (3 per cent of construction costs), financing charges (2 per cent of debt), and escalation during construction (up to 5 per cent per year) over and above the construction costs.

The MahaYuti government had cleared a record 165 decisions in the last three cabinet meetings with an eye on Assembly elections. About 40 decisions were taken in the meeting of the state cabinet held last Thursday. Twenty-two decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting held on September 23.

After that, 56 decisions were taken in the meeting held on September 30, another 47 decisions were taken on October 4. The government’s “please all” decisions were to lure voters in the coming Assembly election.

Moreover, the state government in a month had released more than 1,200 government resolutions on departmental decisions.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet on Monday passed a resolution condoling the death of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in a shootout on Saturday night.

