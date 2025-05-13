Maha Cabinet clears flying squad scheme to rehabilitate street children

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved to launch mobile flying squad scheme in the state for rehabilitating street children.

In the first phase, 31 flying squads (mobile vans) in 29 municipal areas will be deployed. The Cabinet also approved the expenses of Rs 8 crore for the same.

"Children living on the streets, especially orphans, single or socially and economically disadvantaged children, are a test of the sensitivity of the society. With a view to counselling, education, healthcare and rehabilitation of such children, the Women and Child Development Department had launched the 'Flying Squad' scheme under 'Mission Vatsalya' on a pilot basis from 2022-23," said Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare after the cabinet meeting.

After successful implementation in six municipal corporations, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai Suburban, now this scheme will be implemented in 29 municipal areas across the state, she said.

Minister Tatkare said, "Depriving street children of their basic rights of education and health is a state of social injustice. The 'Flying Squad' scheme is a ray of hope for them, which provides them with education, food, medical care and social security as per their needs. 'Flying squad is not just a service scheme, it is a movement for social change. The smile on the face of every child will be the real success of this scheme. Street children are not the government’s responsibility, but the collective responsibility of all of us."

In the pilot phase, 3,813 street children were provided with services through mobile vans such as medical check-ups, Aadhaar registration, instilling interest in education, admission to Anganwadi or residential school, and admission of orphaned single children to children's homes, said Minister Tatkare.

She said that the Cabinet has approved the Department's financial proposal of Rs 8.06 crore to implement 31 flying squads (mobile teams) in 29 municipal corporations of the state. In the next phase, it is proposed to start this service in municipal councils, religious places, temples and other places.

Aditi Tatkare explained that the scheme proposes counselling of street children and their parents, provides solutions to addiction, malnutrition and physical problems and aims at rehabilitation in collaboration with local NGOs.

"The social and educational benefits of the Flying Squad include the opportunity to change children's lives through schooling and rehabilitation, ensuring the health, nutrition and mental development of children, assistance in family reintegration through parental counselling and making the benefits of government schemes easily available," she said.

