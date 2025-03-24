Madurai police hunt for accused in gangster’s murder case

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The Madurai district police are on the lookout for those involved in the murder of a history-sheeter, P. Kaleeswaran, who was brutally hacked to death on March 22 at Thanakkankulam under the Perungudi police station limits.

Kaleeswaran, 37, was an accused in two murder cases and was involved in several other criminal activities.

He was reportedly part of a gang linked to former Madurai Corporation zonal chairman and local DMK leader, V.K. Gurusamy.

A known offender, Kaleeswaran had a history sheet at the Keeraithurai police station in Madurai city.

Police sources said he was residing in Mela Anupanadi and a month ago, his wife had shifted to a new residence in Venkalamoorthi Nagar, Madurai.

Kaleeswaran had visited her on Saturday evening, and around 9:30 p.m., when he stepped out to go to a nearby shop, he was ambushed by a four-member gang.

The gang, armed with weapons, inflicted multiple injuries on him before fleeing the scene on two motorbikes. Kaleeswaran died on the spot and initial investigations point to gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

Police are currently tracking down individuals who had previously fallen out with Kaleeswaran and his gang.

Sources in the Madurai police revealed that two individuals are already in custody and are being interrogated in connection with the case.

This murder comes in the wake of increased public and political pressure over the growing number of violent crimes in Tamil Nadu.

Just days before this incident, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal had issued a circular to district police heads, warning them of rising incidents of murders and grave crimes across the state.

The DGP emphasised that officers who fail to act against anti-social elements and criminals would face strict action.

His warning followed the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain in Tirunelveli on March 18, just months after he had filed a complaint expressing fear for his life. Hussain had also posted a video on social media warning about the threat he faced.

The retired officer’s murder sparked widespread public and political outrage.

In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the state Assembly that those involved in Hussain’s killing would be brought to justice.

The DGP reiterated, “No one will escape from the court of law.” Following the incident, Tamil Nadu police have been directed to actively monitor social media platforms and promptly respond to posts indicating threats to life or public safety.

Officers who fail to act on such warnings will face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit at the DGP’s office has been gathering Intelligence on active rowdies, and strict warnings have been issued to those offering shelter or support to anti-social elements — including businessmen and politicians — stating that legal action would be taken against them.

—IANS

aal/rad

