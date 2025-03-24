Anjali Anand talks about her unique connection with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Anjali Anand has opened up about her deep connection with Ranveer Singh, revealing how they share a bond on so many levels, both personally and professionally.

She discusses their similarities, from their energetic personalities to their shared passion for their craft, and how their interactions have created a meaningful connection. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Dabba Cartel' actress praised Singh not only for his stellar work as an actor but also for his generous nature.

Anjali shared, “Ranveer is an absolute joy to work with. He’s full of energy, and we connect on so many levels. We’re both huge fans of movies, so our shared passion makes working together so much fun. He’s incredibly giving, not just as an actor but as a person. It’s always a pleasure, whether we’re working, partying, or just chilling together.”

Anand was seen in Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” as Ranveer Singh's sister, Gayatri Randhawa. The 2023 romantic comedy also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Anjali Anand also reminisced about an unforgettable moment on the set of "Dabba Cartel," where she was left completely surprised while filming a scene alongside the veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

“There was this one particular moment when I was filming a scene with Shabana ji in Dabba Kartal. She casually mentioned a name—someone who was once their boss, someone important—and I was totally caught off guard. My thoughts just scattered in that moment. I was like, "Here I am, standing in front of Shabana Azmi! It definitely threw me off a bit. But then I realized I needed to maintain my composure and focus on delivering the performance, regardless of the person in front of me. That moment definitely made me lose my focus for a brief second, which was unusual for me. It hadn’t happened before, but it was a powerful moment,” Anjali shared.

Anjali recently appeared in Netflix’s show “Dabba Cartel,” where she played the bindass yet naive Shahida. The series, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, also featured Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.