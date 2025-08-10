Madhya Pradesh records highest-ever exports, climbs to 11th national rank

Bhopal, Aug 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has registered its highest-ever export value of Rs 66,218 crore in the financial year 2024–25, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year growth and propelling the state’s national export ranking from 15th to 11th, according to the latest report by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

A statement released by state government quoting the report said, the surge has been driven primarily by robust performance in pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and soya-based agricultural products.

Merchandise exports accounted for the bulk of the figure, while IT (Information Technology) services from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) contributed an additional Rs 4,038 crore. Pharmaceuticals led the export portfolio with Rs 11,968 crore, followed by animal feed (Rs 6,062 crore), machinery (Rs 5,497 crore), aluminum (Rs 4,795 crore), and textiles (Rs 4,656 crore).

The United States remained the largest destination for pharmaceutical and machinery exports, while other key markets included Bangladesh, France, the UAE, and the Netherlands, the statement said.

The report attributes this growth to Madhya Pradesh’s investment-friendly industrial policies, expanding manufacturing base, and improved export-oriented infrastructure.

The rising global interest in the state’s products has further consolidated its position in international markets.

District-wise, Dhar emerged as the top exporter with Rs 17,830 crore, followed by Indore at Rs 13,500 crore, both driven by pharmaceutical, automation, and food processing industries.

Ujjain also posted a record Rs 2,288 crore in exports, largely comprising industrial and processed agricultural goods.

Over the past six years, Madhya Pradesh’s exports have shown a consistent upward trajectory — from Rs 37,692 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 66,218 crore in 2024–25, including SEZ contributions, said the statement.

State officials credited the achievement to sustained efforts in industrial development and strategic trade facilitation. With its export momentum gathering pace, Madhya Pradesh is poised to play a more prominent role in India’s external trade landscape.

