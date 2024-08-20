Madhya Pradesh HC to hear plea on security of doctors today

Bhopal, Aug 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday will hear the matter about the safety and security of doctors in hospitals and is likely to pronounce its judgment.

The HC on Saturday had asked the protesting doctors to end their strike and submit their grievances. Complying with the HC’s order, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) had called off their strike.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Raj Mohan Singh had asked the protesting doctors to submit their grievances in court and scheduled the hearing for August 20.

Junior doctors on August 17 had submitted that they feel insecure during working hours and the matter needs to be heard on priority.

Doctors in Madhya Pradesh protested for two days over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

Doctors and other medical staff in AIIMS Bhopal have also staged protests.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal Dr Ajay Singh has appealed to the resident doctors and students reminding them that the protest should not disrupt patient care. “As doctors, we must always ensure that no patient leaves without receiving treatment due to our actions. Protests should be conducted in a way that minimises disruption to hospital operations so that patients continue to receive care,” he said.

Dr Singh also informed that AIIMS Bhopal was also engaging with various stakeholders to address the concerns arising from the protest. “The safety of doctors is a very sensitive issue, and it is our responsibility to ensure it. We will take all necessary steps to protect our medical professionals.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency health services for 24 hours beginning on August 17 in protest against the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor and the subsequent damage to the hospital infrastructure.

The female doctor was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. One man was arrested in the case which was handed over to the CBI on Calcutta High Court's order.

